Arson suspect hangs self in cell

A LOVELORN man hanged himself in a police cell at Beitbridge Rural Police Station where he was being held on suspicion of arson on Sunday.

BY REX MPHISA

The man allegedly wove a rope from a blanket issued to him and took his life just two hours after villagers handed him to police on allegations of torching the home of his former girlfriend.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the death and said the deceased’s name was being withheld as his next of kin were yet to be informed.

According to sources close to the investigations, the man who lives in the Makakavhule, west of Beitbridge town, was ditched by his girlfriend.

After several fruitless visits to the home where the woman was employed as a domestic worker, the man set alight the homestead, accusing his ex-lover’s employers of concealing her.

Villagers apprehended him and handed him over to the police where he was held, awaiting court the next day.