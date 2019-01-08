Another Hwahwa-bound prisoner dies

The second of the three prisoners who jumped off a moving vehicle transferring four inmates from Harare to Hwahwa Prison in an escape bid has died, officials said.

By Rex Mphisa

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) spokesman Simon Kawondo said the prisoner died from the injuries he sustained at Gweru General Hospital yesterday.

“He sustained serious injuries when he jumped off the moving truck around the Lalapansi area and he died at Gweru General Hospital. The first died on the spot, but the third is still at large,” he said.

The three prisoners jumped off a ZPCS truck after outsmarting their two security escorts, while a fourth remained behind.

Kawondo advised the public not to attempt apprehending the missing prisoner, but inform the police.