Amakorokoza’s Mzambani ventures into music

TALENTED Bulawayo-based theatre and television actor Zenzo Nyathi could trade the stage for the studio amid revelations he is working on recording an album.

BY NKULULEKO SIBANDA

Nyathi has featured in a number of theatrical works that have been showcased at festivals across the world, and of note is the Cont Mhlanga-produced Amakorokoza drama series where he featured as the notorious Mzambani.

In an interview, Nyathi said he was happy to be going into the studio to try his luck in the music industry.

“One of my plans is to go into the studio to record a music album in the first part of the year. I have engaged one of the rising artistes in Bulawayo who I cannot name at the moment. We are collaborating and he will be featuring in some of the songs on the album,” he said.

A “graduate” of Mhlanga’s mentorship programmes, Nyathi said he was now putting to use skills he acquired at Amakhosi while under the tutelage of the veteran artist and seasoned playwright.

“At Amakhosi, Cont Mhlanga taught us literally everything. He ensured we were complete artistes who gained other skills other than acting. I am now putting those lessons to use and they are the ones that have enabled me to write the songs to be featured on the album,” said Nyathi.

He said he was working on a puppetry show, with a view to make it a teaching tool in agriculture and nutrition subjects.

“My production, which I have titled Stix and Stompie, is meant to be an online series that delves into agriculture and nutrition issues. This is where we are using art to communicate and educate the masses on agricultural issues,” he said.

“I have decided to venture into the online market because it is a market that is yet to be explored, as we have artists continuously fighting for that small cake in the stage, theatre sector. The puppet series is also aimed at educating youths to eat healthy and work towards combating climate change.”

He said for the puppet series, the future looked bright as they had partnered with a South Africa-based organisation that has shown interest in the production and are willing to enter into a long term arrangement.