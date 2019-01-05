53 passengers cheat death as bus overturns at roadblock

AT LEAST 53 passengers escaped death by a whisker on Thursday when a speeding Inter Africa bus they were travelling in failed to stop at a police-controlled roadblock along the Bulawayo-Masvingo Highway, resulting in the bus veering off the road and landing on its side.

Masvingo provincial assistant police spokesperson Sergeant Crispen Gwashu confirmed the freak accident.

He said the bus was travelling from Bulawayo to Masvingo when the accident happened at the 10km peg along.

Gwashu said out of the 53 passengers, two were admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital and were in a stable condition, while the rest sustained minor injuries.

They were all treated and discharged.

“The bus was coming from Bulawayo when the driver, who was speeding, failed to stop at the check point.

“There was a Nissan Navara vehicle which was at the check point and the driver side swiped the vehicle as he tried to manoeuvre the bus to the left side, resulting in it veering off the road and overturning,” Gwashu said.

He urged motorists to avoid speeding and exercise caution on the country’s highways.

The accident happened a few kilometres from the spot of another fatal road accident involving a commuter omnibus which overturned, killing five people on the spot on New year’s Eve.

