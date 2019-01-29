40 to undergo cleft lip, palate surgeries

SMILE Train, a United States-headquartered non-profit organisation, in partnership with Citimed Hospital in Chitungwiza, will next week conduct free cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries and has so far signed up 40 children for the operation.

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

Harare-based medical practitioner Silas Bere yesterday told NewsDay that Smile Train had been working with other local hospitals on similar projects.

“It is an agreement between Smile Train and Zimbabwean hospitals and we are currently here at Citimed Hospital, targeting at least 40 people with either of the two deformities to receive the free surgeries,” he said.

“We have also done the same project at Harare (Central) Hospital in 2016 and this brought about change in recipients’ lives.”

Bere said the surgeries could last up to one-and-a half hours.

Christine Chimedza (22), one of the parents whose children underwent cleft lip surgery, said she was pleased with the results and encouraged project managers to continue reaching out to marginalised groups.

“I am happy because my child is assured of a normal life because of this surgery,” she said.

A Mutare-based woman, Sarudzai Mutsagu (36), whose son Arnold was awaiting surgery, said she was hopeful the procedure would change her son’s life.

Moud Mpofu (23), from Gokwe, who came in with her daughter, Anisha Gasura, told NewsDay that she was informed of the project by a relative.

Citimed Hospital spokesperson Munyaradzi Mhlanga said they had had an overwhelming response and added that they were also helping adults who had the defect.

“We received about 60 people for screening yesterday and among them were two adults, who will receive the free surgeries,” Mhlanga said.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are birth defects that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth do not form properly during pregnancy.

Smile Train, founded in 1999, provides free corrective cleft surgery in 87 countries, training local doctors and providing hospital funding for the procedures.