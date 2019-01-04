4 feared dead at Eldorado Mine

FOUR artisanal miners are feared dead after a mine shaft collapsed at Eldorado Mine near Chinhoyi on Saturday.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the incident, but said investigations were ongoing.

“We received information to that effect, but we are still investigating with the help of the artisanal miners injured in the incident,” Mabgweazara said.

When NewsDay visited the injured at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, the police were interviewing the survivors.

Last year, an estimated 20 artisanal miners were killed at the same mine after a shaft collapsed at level 11, and their bodies could not be retrieved.