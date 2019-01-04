4 die in Bindura kombi crash

Four people died and 15 others were seriously injured when a Bindura-bound kombi they were travelling in overturned at the 82-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Highway on Monday, police said yesterday.

By Simbarashe Sithole

“I can confirm that four people have died so far as a result of a kombi accident that was being driven by Wellington Kagona.

One died on the spot, and two upon admission.

Another person died yesterday at Bindura Hospital, while 15 others are in critical condition at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals,” Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said.

He said Kagona tried to overtake at a blind spot, but lost control of the vehicle when he saw an oncoming truck and the kombi overturned several times, landing on its roof.

Police said the accident was due to human error and speeding.

He urged motorists to observe road traffic rules.