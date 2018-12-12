Zim summer series roars to life

THE country’s premier motocross event, the Zimbabwe Summer Series, roars to life today at the iconic Donnybrook Park in Harare.

By Freeman Makopa

The Zimbabwe Summer Series is a three-day annual motorcycling event which is held during the second week of December, and it marks the end of the motocross season in the country.

The tournament comprises two Supercross events on the nights of December 12 and 14, and a full day of motorcross action on December 16.

This year’s edition drew top junior and senior riders both in the male and female categories from overseas as well as those from Botswana, South Africa, Zambia and the hosts Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe motorcross chairman Rick Goby expressed satisfaction over the preparations and highlighted that this year’s event attracted 70 riders from four countries, including hosts Zimbabwe.

“Preparations went on well, and for this year, I think it’s going to be more competitive as we will have 70 riders from Botswana, South Africa, Zambia and the hosts Zimbabwe. We want to thank our sponsors who have helped us in making sure that we host this huge competition, and these include Toyota Zimbabwe, Machinery Exchange, Orignals Clothing, to mention but just a few,” Goby said.

“We are happy that we will be joined by 85cc British Champion, Bailey Johnston, who will be taking part in this year’s Summer Series and will be competing against some of the country’s top riders like Daiyaan Manuel and Emmanuel Bako.”

Goby said that they have huge expectations for the local athletes.

“This year, it’s a different year and the fact that the level of riders has gone up gives us hope that our guys will make us proud, and we will use this event to keep our riders in shape for future tournaments. We want the nation to come in their numbers to support our team,” he added.