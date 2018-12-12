Zim hip-hop awards return to Harare

ORGANISERS of the Zim hip-hop awards have revealed that the current economic meltdown has forced them to return the ceremony to Harare after they had declared that the next three editions of the awards would be hosted in Bulawayo.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The awards were last year hosted in Bulawayo, after six consecutive years in Harare, and organisers had assured fans they would only leave Bulawayo after three editions.

The ceremony is now set for December 15 at the Pabloz Club and VIP in Harare.

“The decision to move the awards back to Harare after promising Bulawayo three editions was influenced by the current economic situation. We are living and operating in hard conditions, and it was not feasible for us to have the awards in Bulawayo again. It costs more to do a Bulawayo ceremony without adequate sponsorship,” said the awards director, Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison.

“We thank Boom City Advertising for partnering us in bringing a better awards ceremony this year. The partnership has been in the pipeline for a long time and we are looking forward to more years of working together.”

Takura, Mariachi and Asaph who have had an impressive year are tipped to dominate the night, with the Mai Mwana hit-maker which is seating on seven nominations. Asaph and Mariachi are both on six. They have been nominated in the People’s Choice, Best Verse, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Male categories with Takura’s seventh nomination being the Best Hip Hop Hustle.

The three artistes will battle it out for $500 in three categories — Best Male, Song of the Year and Video of the Year. Other categories that winners will get $500 are Best Female and Best Newcomer.

In the Song of the Year category, Takura’s Jehova will battle it out with Asaph’s Mambo and Mariachi’s Ngaanake.

In the Music Video of the Year, Takura’s visuals on Ngoro Yemoto will battle it out with Asaph’s Mambo and Mariachi’s Ngaanake.