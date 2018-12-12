Zanu PF wants women’s quota extended

ZANU PF women’s league in Mashonaland East province is pushing for extension of the proportional representation quota system, saying women were not yet fully empowered.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Speaking at a provincial co-odinating committee meeting at the weekend, women’s league deputy secretary for administration Sphiwe Mukunyaidze said women had resolved that the Constitution be amended to pave way for the extension of the women’s quota system due to end in 2023.

“We resolved that the national Constitution be amended to extend the term of the parliamentary women’s quota positions until such time when women would have fully realised the extent of their empowerment,” she said.

The resolutions are going to be tabled at the party’s annual conference that is currently underway in Esigodini, Matabeleland South.

Section 124(b) of the new Constitution states: “… For the life of the first two Parliaments after the effective date, an additional 60 women members, six from each of the provinces into which Zimbabwe is divided, elected through a system of proportional representation based on the votes cast for candidates representing political parties in a general election for constituency members in the provinces.”

Female representation in Parliament increased from 15% to 38% following the introduction of the quota system.

However, with the tenure ending in 2023, there are fears that women representation in Parliament may decline.

The women’s league also bemoaned the cost of drugs that is now beyond the reach of many.

“The health care system should be improved as far as the adequate equipment and medicine for the early detection and cure of non-communicable diseases is concerned.

Therefore, medicines must be available at affordable prices and in local currency,” Mukunyaidze said.

The women’s league was represented by its chairperson, Senate president Mabel Chinomona, and Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengi.