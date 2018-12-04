Zanu PF MPs disrupt Hwange colliery hearings

ZANU PF legislators in the Mines and Energy Parliamentary Portfolio Committee yesterday disrupted oral evidence by British businessman and Hwange Colliery Company (HCCL) shareholder Nicholas Van Hoogstraten, saying the matter was now before the courts.
BY VENERANDA LANGA
Van Hoogstraten had flown all the way from London to give oral evidence before the Temba Mliswa-chaired committee following the committee’s invitation – but before he said anything, Zanu PF MPs disrupted him saying he will never give oral evidence on the HCCL issue.
“We cannot deliberate on a case which is before the courts,” interjected Chiredzi North MP Royi Bhilah.
Mliswa overruled Bhilah’s point of order saying that Van Hoogstraten must continue with his evidence, but he was challenged by more Zanu PF legislators Tafanana Zhou (Mberengwa North), Soul Nzuma (Buhera West), John Paradza (Gutu West) and other Zanu PF legislators.
“In my briefing I was very clear that we are not going to focus on the reconstruction of HCCL which is the issue before the courts. As MPs of this committee you are now exposing yourselves to the media and the world because of the manner in which you are behaving,” Mliswa said.
MDC Alliance legislator Settlement Chikwinya added: “It is unfortunate that it seems a party caucus has been arrived at to the extent that MPs from one political party have decided to disrupt a process that is going on, and it is unfortunate that Zanu PF chooses to be disruptive.”
As the noise ensued, Van Hoogstraten then remarked: “Is there no procedure here that people that are disrupting proceedings in Parliament must be removed? You should have respect for this Parliament.”
The Zanu PF legislators continued to refuse to let Van Hoogstraten speak, saying that Mliswa was a dictator, adding that the Counsel to Parliament Gladys Pise had advised that the businessman cannot give oral evidence on the reconstruction order of HCCL because the matter was sub judice. But Mliswa insisted that his evidence was on other issues of Hwange that had nothing to do with it being placed under reconstruction.
Accusations were also raised that Mliswa and those MPs disrupting the committee proceedings had been paid by interested parties in the HCCL matter to disrupt Van Hoogstraten.
Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda had to be called in to diffuse the noise. After Chokuda’s discussions with the committee, Mliswa then briefed Van Hoogstraten and journalists apologising for the rumpus, and he indicated that he was considering stepping down as chairperson of the committee.
“We want to profusely apologise for the delay and inconvenience, and let me say that the process of Parliament must equally respect the courts. It is not a secret that the matter is before the courts and it is only prudent that we allow the courts to decide.
“As a leader you must take full responsibility for decisions you make, and I think I made a wrong decision and as a result, I will consult further on if I am still fit to be chair of the committee,” Mliswa said.
KG
Comment…Apa tirikumhanya mhanya kutsvaka vanoda kuita abhizimisi muno. Zvinoratidzeyi izvozvo kune vanoda? Kana riri idi zvoreva kuti apana kwatirikuenda. Uye kana chirichokwadi vanofanirwa kurangwa zvakasimba hozheri idzi.
Murevanhando
Pane zvirikuvigwa muchiitiko ichi. Muchena uyu anga acha fumura zvakati wandei uye vanhu vakati wandei.
Anonymous
Comment…Z-pf campaigned on a zero tollarence to corruption and that Zimbabwe is open to business but its mps are bussy defending corruption at Hwange. A leopard can not change its spots..
Sinyo
Funny that the Speaker did not call ZRP to eject the rowdy zanupf MPs – selective application of standing orders the world is watching. In any culture people behave especially when visitors are around moreso in the august house that is Parliament. However Hoogstraten as a shareholder of HCCL will still take his testimony to Court and expose zanupf shenanigans as he is challenging the HCCL reconstruction case. As for Mliswa’s intention to step-down as the Committee Chair that will be very unfortunate for Zimbabwe his sterling work is far from being complete. To me the apology he made is good enough that on its own is a first and distinguishes him miles clear from his peers in zanupf.
Gogo
Ed is a lonely ranger in fighting corruption. Zanu pf is corruption and corruption is zanu pf. That is why our economy is in shambles. Thomas Mapfumo said they loot not only the fruit but the branch as well. Hwange will follow Shabanie mine. Ed is going to fire the Mps to show the world that he is different from Mugabe.