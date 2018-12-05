Zanu PF Byo province endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

THE ruling Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial leadership has endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s presidential candidate for 2023 and told off opposition leader Nelson Chamisa for demanding talks to help arrest the deteriorating socio-economic situation in the country.

BY SILAS NKALA

At a meeting at its Davies Hall provincial office, the party passed a raft of resolutions which they want addressed during the party’s national conference scheduled for Esigodini later this month.

“As Bulawayo province, we are saying President ED Mnangagwa is our sole presidential candidate for 2023,” provincial secretary Elphas Mashava said while presenting the resolutions to provincial delegates.

“We defeated Chamisa in elections; there are no talks with him. We will only meet him in 2023, for now he must go to hell.”

The party’s deputy national youth secretary, Mabutho Moyo, said it was wrong for the MDC to engage in demonstrations to force Zanu PF into talks.

“Comrades, we must make it clear to Chamisa that there are not going to be talks with him. We will meet him in the 2023 elections, so he must not fool himself,” he said.