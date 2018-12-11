Young Warriors target Zambia scalp

THE Zimbabwe Under-20 national football team will be looking to end the Zambia, South Africa monopoly of the Cosafa tournament honours when they meet their northern neighbours and hosts in the semi-finals of this year’s edition this afternoon.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The Young Warriors last won the Cosafa silverware in 2007, and for the past six editions, it has been shared between South Africa and Zambia, with each winning it three times.

South Africa, who play Angola in the other semi-final, are the current defending champions of the tournament.

Ever since they won it, Zimbabwe have failed to make it into the finals and will be looking to end the poor run.

The Bekithemba Ndlovu-coached side have already shown a marked improvement from the last edition in which they only managed to score a goal in the three group matches, thereby making an early exit. Their scoring tally has risen to seven goals with the hope to carry that form into the finals.

The Zimbabwe national Under-20 side secured a place in the semi-finals of the tournament despite suffering a 4-1 defeat in their last group match.

Having won their first two matches in the group, they finished top of the pool to set a date with Zambia.

Triangle United striker Delic Murimba is the top goalscorer in the campaign so far, an honour that he shares with Lyle Foster (South Africa), Daniel Liberal (Angola) and Prince Mumba (Zambia). Junior Nyamuziwa has also added his name on the scoresheet as he banged a brace during the Lesotho game, placing himself in second position, together with James Monyane (South Africa).

Squad

Goalkeepers: Tinotenda Ali, Frank Kuchineyi

Defenders: Andrew Mbeba, Munashe Garan’anga, Emmanuel Jalayi, Brandon Mpofu, Shadreck Nyahwa

Midfielders: Devine Mhindiriri, Takunda Mukunga, Tatenda Tumba, Kelvin Ndebele, Tinotenda Chiunye, Junior Nyamuzihwa, Tatenda Muringani, Leonard Jani, Marvin Sibanda

Strikers: Delic Murimba, Blessing Sarupinda, Clive Rupiya, Thabo Lunga