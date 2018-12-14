Young Warriors fall to SA

Zimbabwe……..(0)1

South Africa….(0)1

South Africa won 4-3 on penalties

THE Zimbabwe Under-20 team were beaten to the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) trophy by South Africa after losing 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout at Nkana Stadium in Kaitwe, Zambia yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

The result means Amajita, as South Africa are known, managed to retain their title for the second year running.

Zimbabwe went into the match seeking to win their seventh regional tournament and had done well after Delic Murimba thrust them into the lead on 65 minutes. South Africa however, responded 15 minutes later to level matters.

The two teams could, however, not be separated after 90 minutes and the match spilled into the dreaded penalty shootout.

Andrew Mbeba, Tatenda Tumba and Emmanuel Jalayi were on target, while Leonard Jani and Clive Rupiya missed their efforts.

The Young Warriors last won the Cosafa silverware in 2007, and for the past six editions, it has been shared between South Africa and Zambia, with each winning it three times. It was the last time they reached the finals of the regional tournament.

The current squad is also the first to be in the final in the past 11 years

The Bekithemba Ndlovu-coached side showed a marked improvement from the last edition in which they only managed to score a goal in the three group matches, thereby making an early exit. Their scoring tally has risen to eight goals in this year’s edition.

Triangle United striker Delic Murimba is amongst the top goalscorers in the campaign so far, where he has banged in five goals together with neighbour Lyle Foster from South Africa. In third position is Daniel Liberal (Angola), whilst Junior Nyamuziwa and James Monyane from South Africa are in fourth positions with two goals each.

Zimbabwean shot stopper Tinotenda Ali won the golden glove for his heroics after conceding just two goals in the tournament.

Squad:

Tinotenda Ali (Frank Kuchineyi , 78’), Emmanuel Jalayi, Shadreck Mpofu, Nyahwa, Leonard Jani, Tatenda Tumba, Devine Mhindira, Delic Murimba, Clive Rupiya, Junior Nyamuziwa (Kevin Ndebele, 66’), Andrew Mbeba