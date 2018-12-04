Young Warriors dispatch Botswana

ZIMBABWE UNDER-20 . . . . . . . . (1) 2

BOTSWANA UNDER-20 . . . . . . . . (1) 1

TRIANGLE striker Delic Murimba gave the Zimbabwe national Under -20 side a perfect start when they dispatched Botswana in their first Group C match of the Cosafa tournament taking place in Kitwe, Zambia.

by SPORTS REPORTER

Murimba struck in either half to give Bekithemba Ndlovu’s side the win that took them to the top of Group C ahead of Lesotho and Angola who both have a point while Botswana anchor the table without a point.

The former Hwange forward scored the first goal on two minutes while Botswana levelled matters a minute before half time.

Harare City’s Tatenda Tumba hit the cross bar in the first half as Zimbabwe threatened to take the game away from Bostwana. In the second half the Young Warriors pushed on for the winner and it was Murimba again with a 72nd minute strike before he was substituted five minutes later.

Murimba was named man of the match following his brace.

Zimbabwe held on to claim the first win in Group C following the draw between Angola and Lesotho.