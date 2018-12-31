Winky D cancels Kadoma gig

ZIMDANCEHALL sensation Winky D has cancelled a show that had been scheduled for today at the Odessey Hotel in Kadoma, citing security concerns following the violence that broke out during an earlier gig in Kwekwe on Christmas Eve.

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

The Kwekwe gig, which was at Golden Mile, had to be abandoned after machete-wielding hit squads invaded the venue baying for the Kasong Kejecha hitmaker.

Winky D’s management confirmed the Kadoma show’s cancellation in a statement.

They said they felt it was no longer safe for the Vigilant band to perform in Kadoma, located about 70km from Kwekwe.

“Premised on the foregoing, and in the interest of public and private safety, Winky D will no longer be able to perfom in Kadoma on December 31, 2018,” the statement read.

“We don’t feel safe at all. Sincere apologies to the Kadoma fans who were looking forward to this usual fireful gig.”

The management also chronicled the events that led to the abandonment of the Kwekwe show and revealed that the band had been given security of 15 bouncers, 10 policemen with dogs and 10 military personnel, but it did not help the situation.

“Lyrics of Winky D songs should be taken as they are, social commentary,” the management said.

Kwekwe-based artistes have slammed the machete-wielding gangsters, who continue to wreak havoc in the city.

The artistes have called upon the government to decisively act on the culprits.