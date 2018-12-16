Time, calendars and diaries

We can’t manage time, but we can manage our events and activities in time. I dwelt on this three years ago and I wish to encourage us again.

devotion column: Erasmus Makarimayi

This is the time of the year when calendars and diaries are handed out. Many of us get impressed by the appearance of these important items of life.

Some calendars are so nice and neatly decorate our house and office walls. There are diaries that are so good that they make us feel important and executive.

With the advent of electronic versions, the options are even wider. As we drown in the beauty of these items, we need to reflect on the underlying message carried therein. We may associate with these nice things, but live indifferent from the message they convey.

One of the most abused commodities on earth is time. Though passive as it appears, its revenge is often merciless. Failure to respect time often results in it failing to treat us differently.

As we receive our calendars, diaries or organisers and other formats, I wish to remind you of the value of time. You may not receive these items, because noticeably their availability has been reduced due to the depressed economy, but you already have them on your phone and other devices.

Oftentimes we have access to resources that can change and improve our lives, but we don’t regard them. Isn’t it true that one may put on an expensive watch and attend meetings so late and display their hands on the table for all of us to see?

Some walk on foot or travel by public transport to attend a function on time while someone pitches up late for us all to see their latest car!

Our attitude as we close the year and enter a new one has a great bearing on our future success.

Wisdom teaches us that life just gives you time and space; it’s up to you to fill it. One observed: “Life and time are world’s two teachers. Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life.” A B Zu Tavern weighs in and suggests: “If, before going to bed every night, you will tear a page from the calendar, and remark, ‘there goes another day of my life, never to return,’ you will become time conscious.”

They say time is an open cheque, it’s up to us to fill in the amount. Let’s make the best out of time and benefit from the resources at our disposal. With the advanced applications on your gadgets, you have to be better organised and more planned, thus, well positioned to reap the best.

If this year, you didn’t make it the way you would have wanted, be determined and more focused next year starting now. Consider Charles Richards’ view.

He says: “Don’t be fooled by the calendar. There are only as many days in the year as you make use of.

“One man gets only a week’s value out of a year while another man gets a full year’s value out of a week.”

We need to maximise our time and life. Success is not for the chosen few, but for the few who choose it. Let us choose success today; it’s on offer and available for you and me.

We can go on and on quoting quotable quotes on time, but the bottom line is that we have to have the right attitude, seriousness and commitment to life.

One important thing to realise is that the past taught you some lessons. All things being equal, that’s if they can be, you’re now better equipped to face the future and handle whatever comes up.

The Bible puts it thus in Job 32:7: I said: Days should speak, and multitude of years should teach wisdom. Whatever experience you went through, whether good or bad, should have taught you valuable life lessons. Age should come up with wisdom if you pursue it otherwise you just grow old.

Job 12:12 notes: “With the ancient is wisdom; and in length of days understanding.”

Your cry and complaints about the current or past hurts and hardships should have made you a wiser person. Time speaks. What you couldn’t explain before, you should be capable to explain now. That’s why you see the wise and elderly allow time to explain what they can’t explain now.

As you receive calendars and diaries year in year out, grow in knowledge. Let calendars and diaries add value to your life. Value time and time will value your life. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

Feedback: pastor@newgatechapel.org Fellowship with Pastor Makarimayi on Facebook and on www.twitter.com/PEMAKARIMAYI. Telephone +263 712 332 632