Teenager caught pants down with goat

A MARONDERA teenager, who was allegedly caught pants down with a neighbour’s goat, yesterday appeared before a local magistrate, Sharon Mashavire, facing a bestiality charge.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Tawanda Rangwani (18) of Kuwarega village in Masomera, Marondera, pleaded not guilty, saying he was being framed.

The matter was postponed to December 4, for judgment.

According to court papers, the complainant Ndaizivei Mero (48) tied her goat to a tree and left it grazing.

It is alleged the accused untied the goat and took it to a nearby bush where he sexually abused it.

Rangwani was allegedly caught in the act by another villager, Chamunorwa Mhimha and he fled from the scene.

Mhimha pursued the accused and apprehended him before filing a police report. Marvelous Machacha represented the State.