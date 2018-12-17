Take art seriously: Kamupira

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) instructor Doris Kamupira has urged society to take art seriously and allow children to take up art classes as it helps to critically look at life.

BY TINASHE MUCHURI

She made the remarks while speaking during a certificate handover ceremony for students who had successfully completed short courses in photography, sculpture and painting at NGZ in Harare last week.

“We train artists to see things other people do not see. We train critical thinking in the viewing of the world. In other countries, art is taken as therapy. Art also helps young children understand and learn other subjects better,” Kamupira said.

NGZ deputy curator, Fadzai Muchemwa, said they were using art to help people with Alzheimer, dementia and autism cope with their conditions.

“Outside our weekend art classes and outreaches, we are using art to help people with dementia and autism cope with their conditions. If you know any people with these conditions, please tell them to come to us,” she said.

One of the graduates, Gamuchirai Chisamba, an established graphic designer, said she ventured into photography as a way of complementing her designing skills.

“We tend to use images a lot in what I already do. I already have an eye for photography and want to express myself in a different way. I want to tell a story through photography,” she said.

One of the teachers, Lilian Magodi, who taught the junior classes, said working with children required patience.

“Although children naturally love art, you require patience with them. Once you understand each other, they become creative and express unlimited freedom to create as they add things to what you would have asked them to do,” she said.