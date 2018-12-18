Swiss treatment for Mind Games

LOCAL award-winning thriller Mind Games has been selected for screening at the second edition of the Switzerland International Film Festival (SIFF), which began yesterday and will end on December 21 in Switzerland.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The Festival will be held online to reach as large an audience as possible.

Mind Games director and producer Charles Mawungwa (pictured) told NewsDay Life & Style that he was very excited by the international recognition.

“I am very excited by this continued recognition of our film. I feel very humbled and honoured. Event organisers informed us (that the film will be screened at the festival) via email and the Film Freeway platform,” he said.

Mind Games won the Best Zimbabwean Film award and Best Actor at the Zimbabwe International Film Festival.

It was subsequently taken to India’s Culcutta International Cult Film Festival, where it scooped the Best Narrative Feature and the Best Editing awards at the Five Continents International Film Festival.

Mind Games is a locally-produced psychological thriller that unravels the complexities of human thought and emotion.

Ex, played by Kevin Hanssen, is a genius psychopath who takes Sam, played by Dax Jackson, through a series of tests that inadvertently force the latter to revisit his dark secrets and cast away his personal demons.

Meanwhile, Mawunga said they were working on a new film titled Shanduko, written by his wife Thandie, which he believed will outclass Mind Games.

“Thandie is currently scripting another feature film called Shanduko, which I am going to direct. It is a much bigger project than Mind Games,” he said.

Mawunga has been in the film industry for over a decade and has worked on a string of films that also include the Search, which won Best Short Film Project in 2006.

He has also been involved in the production of over 50 documentaries and awareness videos for United Nations organisations.