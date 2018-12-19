State of Malambia turns to ZBC

FEATURE film State of Malambia premiere, which had been scheduled for Sam Levy Ster Kinekor last Friday, was postponed at the eleventh hour and will now be showcased to viewers on Christmas, via Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation television (ZBC-TV).

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Marc ‘Mandisoul’ Mandishora — who wrote, produced and directed the much-awaited film — announced the postponement.

He said they had opted for ZBC-TV “to cater for a broader audience” and described the forthcoming television premiere as novel and historic.

“We are no longer doing cinema premiering. We have moved the premiere to December 25 and this will be live on ZBC-TV. This is historic. It has never happened before in Zimbabwe. It’s no longer for people in Borrowdale only, but for the nation,” he said.

Mandishora was prompted to turn to television by the desire to give back to the community and to extensively advertise their sponsors, including Nash Paints.

“We’re giving back to the people of Zimbabwe, most of whom funded the production following a call we made on Facebook. Some of these people could not even afford $15 for the cinema. This decision was also backed by our sponsors, who wanted mileage for advertising. The only platform we can advertise them effectively is on national television, instead of just placing a banner,” he said.

The 104-minute-long film features Don Savania, Jefferson Muserera, Tinotenda Satande, Charlene Maungweni, Natasha Dlamini, Elroy Chastang, Ngoni Vere, Blekks Makwara, Ellen Mubwanda, Nakita Blake and David Kanduna.