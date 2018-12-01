Stage set for gospel show

THE Glamis Arena Spillage will today resonate with different gospel choruses as Sound Blaze Productions hosts the Nyasha Dzedenga Gospel show featuring a stellar line-up of leading artistes including Machanic Manyeruke.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

At the gospel extravaganza, the Madhimoni hitmaker will share the stage with songstress Fungisai Zvakavapano–Mashavave, Janet Manyowa, Mathias Mhere, Minister Michael Mahendere, Kudzi Nyakudya and Sabastian Magacha.

Sound Blaze Productions marketing and public relations manager Simbarashe Mahenga told NewsDay Weekender that there are no rain fears at the show that will start at 10am running up to 10pm.

“We have done our best to shield our guests from the rains so there are no rain fears tomorrow (today) at the Nyasha Dzedenga Concert as the whole area Glamis Arena Spillage is under roof. As Sound Blaze Production our goal remains to bring amusement to the people listening to their needs when it comes to artistes they want to see perform under one roof,” he said.

“This is a show not to be missed where we are inviting families to come as we praise and worship the Lord through music as all the musicians billed to perform have confirmed their participation.”

Mahenga said tickets to the concert are selling for $5 for kids, $10 for adults and VIP tickets are going for $30.

The concert comes as a relief to the artistes who have been roped to perform as on several occasions many, if not all gospel artistes, felt neglected by music promoters at a time the latter appeared to be focusing on secular musicians to leverage their businesses.