Sports journalists awards tonight

BY SPORTS REPORTER

THE Sports Journalists Association — Northern Region (Spoja-N) will tonight hold its annual awards ceremony in Harare to honour the most outstanding sports writers.

Spoja-N is a body which represents the interests and welfare of sports journalists.

The function will be held in Harare. Print, electronic, online and photographers who excelled in sports will be rewarded.

“It’s the country’s most prestigious sports journalists’ competition,” Spoja-N chairperson Ian Zvoma said.

“The awards ceremony is meant to honour journalists who have done outstanding work throughout the year in the print, electronic, multimedia as well as video and photography. This dovetails with one of Spoja’s key objectives of honouring media practitioners for their contribution to the development of sport in Zimbabwe.

“Apart from the awards, the association will also officially handover certificates to journalists who successfully completed the Level One Football Coaching course this year, which was facilitated by Spoja-N,” he added.

Spoja-N secretary-general Henry Mhara said the prestige of the Spoja-N awards is anchored on the high calibre of the judges that review submissions, with the country’s top sports editors part of the adjudication

panel.