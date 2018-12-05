Sibanda retains EY HAC marathon title

NKOSIYAZI Sibanda retained the Harare Athletic Club 20 Miler race with a polished performance at Old Georgians yesterday morning, while Olivia Chitate romped to victory in the women’s main race.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

At least 700 athletes took part in the EY sponsored annual marathon with the country’s top athletes and foreigners taking part in the race.

Sibanda crossed the line in 1:49:41 seconds, a little over three minutes slower than the time he attained in winning this race last year.

He beat strong competition from Bernard Dandazi who was a minute behind, for a second position while veteran long-distance runner Pardon Ndhlovu came third, just over two minutes behind the winner.

Chitate finished in an impressive time of 2:15:21 seconds, beating last year’s winning time by 13 minutes, recorded by Tryfina Picard.

Unlike in the men’s race where the competition was tight, Chitate was dominant in the women’s side where she was 23 minutes ahead of her closest challenger Emmilia Mikungau.

The HAC 20 Miler has been run every year on the first Sunday of December since 1971, making yesterday’s event the 48th edition.

Testament to the race’s prestige is found in its list of past winners who include Olympians Tendai Chimusasa, Abel Chimukoko and Samukeliso Moyo, among others.

The men’s record at the event is held by Paul Moqhali of Swaziland, who won the race in 1991 in a time of 1:42;30 secs, while Zimbabwean Debbie Lambourn’s record of 2:07;19secs set in 1998 still stands.

Results

Open men

1. Nkosiyazi Sibanda 1.49.41sec

2. Bernard Dandazi 1.50.52sec

3. Pardon Ndhlovu 1.51.56sec

Open women

1. Olivia Chitate 2.15. 51sec

2. Emmilia Mikungau 2.39.49sec

3. Sarah Wild 2.44.00sec

Veterans men

1. Abel Chimukoko 2.02.52sec

2. Fridywell Chegura 2.05.27sec

3. Shame Jackson 2.07.59sec

Vetetrans women

1. Trish Torr 2.48.03sec

2. Tansy Vaugham 2.54.58sec

3. Miriam Choga 2.56.48sec

Masters Men

1. KingstoneMarange 2.04.10sec

2. Allen Magwere 2.04.34sec

3. Nicholas Nyengerayi.13.53sec

Masters Women

1. Linda Rousseau 3.04.51

2. Anne Hulbert 3.05.32

3. Val Annandale 3.23.232