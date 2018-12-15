Sherwood Golf Club hosts Jabavu fund-raising braai fest

prolific local jazz outfit Jabavu Drive’s fans are set to hold a braai festival tomorrow at Sherwood Golf Club in Harare where the group is set to provide entertainment and thrill jazz music lovers.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

Organisers of the fund-raising show told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that tickets for the event to be held at the venue situated in Mabelreign and dubbed the Summer Braai party, were now available.

“We, Jabavu band fans, have been following the band for quite some time and we enjoy all their shows. So we decided to throw a braai party to show our appreciation to the band,’’ one of the organisers, Patience Ruzvidzo said.

Band member Aaron Yafele revealed that Jabavu has a social media group comprising their fans, who had decided to fund-raise for them.

“We have a Jabavu WhatsApp fan group that has been running for some time. So the fans themselves decided to meet each other in person and at the same time fund-raise for the band,” he said.

Yafele said the band had been facing financial difficulties and had some equipment that needed to be repaired.

“These guys have the band in their hearts. We would like to express our gratitude to them. We shall continue to deliver like always. Thanks a lot to them,” he said.

Yafele promised music lovers an exceptional performance from the band.