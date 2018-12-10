Quiz championships roar to life

THE much-anticipated National Schools Quiz Championship (NSQC), that is partly sponsored by Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services, a subsidiary of Alpha Media Holdings, publishers of NewsDay, The Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard, roars to life today until Wednesday, with more than 32 schools battling for the World Series trophy at Monash University in South Africa.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA IN SOUTH AFRICA

The quiz competition, now in its second year since 2016 saw many schools from the southern region countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa participating.

The NSQC World Series founder and chief executive producer, Ian Venganai, told NewsDay Life & Style that the goal for the event is to impact the world through academics.

“National Schools Quiz Championship will be a good experience for the students, and this is going to be one of its kind. This is an opportunity for the youngsters across the globe to showcase their talent in the academics area,” he said.

“This year, the main sponsors for the championship are Heart and Soul Broadcast Services, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, and Monash South Africa, which will be awarding full scholarships to the best four students who win at the competition.

A teacher form Marist Brothers Nyanga, Committee Nyamagwada ,said the quiz competition will allow the students to network.

“Our students will learn a lot of things from this championship, and they will be growing their networks as in this day and age the greatest resource you can have is the networks; they will take you far,” he said.

Meanwhile, NSQC nerd Takudzwa Caitano from Nyanga Marist Brothers College, who clinched his first NSQC title in 2016 for the Best School in the southern region, has been accepted to study at Stanford University in the United States on a full scholarship.