Protesting teachers arrested, again

POLICE in Ruwa yesterday arrested members of the Amalgamated Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leading a 265km salary caravan march from Mutare to Harare. The latest arrest follows similar arrests in Macheke at the weekend where the protestors were released without charge on Monday.

by staff reporter

Human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart said: “This regime is unbelievable! ARTUZ teachers have been arrested again on their #MarchToHarare! On Monday, the State admitted the charges were baseless and dropped after they’d been arrested by Macheke police on Saturday. Now they’ve been arrested again by Ruwa police.”