Poacher shot, locked up for trial

A MAN, who was intercepted and shot in the leg by game rangers while allegedly poaching at Bubye Valley Conservancy in Beitbridge on Thursday has been arraigned before the courts and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and poaching.

BY SILAS NKALA

Life Shoko (29) pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Langton Mkwengi, who remanded him to January 4, 2019 for trial.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that on Sunday, Shoko and his accomplice, only identified as Chigomwe and who is still at large, entered Bubye Valley Conservancy armed with a .375 assault rifle.

Shoko was shot by rangers while trying to escape after they had been intercepted.

The State alleges that Shoko was tracking the spoor of a rhino.