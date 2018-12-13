Pambuka, Maziwisa out on bail

JAILED former Zanu PF legislator Psychology Maziwisa and television personality Oscar Pambuka, who were last week convicted of fraud and sentenced to 78 months imprisonment, were yesterday released on $800 each, pending appeal.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Pambuka and Maziwisa were convicted of fraud by Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube after swindling Zimbabwe Power Corporation of $12 650 in a botched public relations deal.

The duo, who are represented by Jonathan Samukange, were ordered to surrender their passports to the clerk of court, pending appeal.

Samukange successfully filed for bail before convincing magistrate Ncube, saying the two have prospects of having their conviction and sentence overturned at the High Court.