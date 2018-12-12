New mobile app to help tourists navigate Zim

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and local tourism services firm Accoleisure (Pvt) Limited have jointly launched a mobile phone application which they say will improve access to wi-fi hotspots around the country.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

“Tourists are better connected now than ever before and this has put increasing demand on the need to provide high quality content to satisfy the needs of these potential tourists. Online statistics have shown that globally, tourists are now using smartphones to explore destinations and products. Mobile apps account for 37% of travellers shopping for flights and 43% for accommodation,” Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Prisca Mupfumira said at the launch of the mobile app in Harare on Monday.

“In light of these developments, it is important for Zimbabwe as a destination to have its own mobile application showcasing tourism products and services. I applaud the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and its technology partner AccoLeisure Pvt Ltd for developing the Zimbabwe Travel Guide.

“This application sets out to bridge the information gap between tourists and service providers and will go a long way in making Zimbabwe facilities visible to the world all the time.”

She urged all stakeholders, especially tourism service providers to give their full support to the initiative.

“Related to this, is the need to have fresh and exciting destination content. Zimbabwe is richly endowed with tourism attractions but these have remained unknown. Full utilisation of the ICTs will transform tourism information access and in the process increase tourism arrivals,” Mupfumira said.

Tourism is currently contributing close to a $1 billion in foreign currency receipts which is why it is considered a critical sector.