Model, political activist launches magazine

MODEL and political activist Vimbaishe Musvaburi last week launched a magazine, The Parliamentarian, which seeks to improve the general public’s understanding of the role parliamentarians play as well as subsequently act as the bridge between the two.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

In an interview, Musvaburi said the magazine, which is for mutual communication between the legislators and the public, would be bias-free.

“I have realised that as Zimbabweans, we do not have a platform where we mutually communicate with our MPs in a non-polarised set-up. The best was to create a magazine, a platform where the MPs get to know our difficulties and we tell them how we would want them to be resolved,” she said.

“I made it very clear to the legislators that there are not there to propagate their respective party interests, but that of the magazine. The good thing is that I contested as an independent candidate (and lost), so no bias will affect me whatsoever.”

Musvaburi, who contested for the Bulawayo South parliamentary seat, said copies of the magazine were being distributed for free via social media, WhatsApp.

“We are giving this first edition of the magazine for free via WhatsApp in a PDF format, and we encourage everyone to share it. We want everyone to read it before we even think of putting it in supermarkets for sale,” she said.

“We are in an era where we don’t only need to use hard copies. By the time we start selling hard copies, they will be costing $7, either bond or USD. Our great concern is to get information out to the people, not money. The easiest way to do it is by sharing it via the phone.”

Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe, who made it to the cover of the inaugural issue of the magazine, called upon other legislators to support Masvaburi’s initiative.

“I still can’t believe it that I made it to the cover. I never dreamt that one day I would be the face of a magazine, and when I saw myself on the cover, I couldn’t believe it. Let’s support Vimbai’s idea. It should not die. I am personally behind you (Vimbai),” she said.

MDC Alliance vice-president Morgen Komichi described the initiative as “a marvellous idea” which is going to play a pivotal role in the dissemination of educational information about parliamentary issues and legislators.

“It is a marvellous idea. She is an entrepreneur with a great vision for the nation. This is going to play a pivotal role in information dissemination. Many Zimbabwean do not know the responsibilities of legislators. They confuse the work of Cabinet ministers and parliamentarians, and we believe the magazine will be very educative,” he said.

The launch was also graced by Tongai Mnangagwa (Harare South MP), Nicola Watson and Maud Chifamba, among others.