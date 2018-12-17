Miss Twins winners get scholarships to study in China

THE inaugural Miss Twins Zimbabwe winners Mitchell and Michaella Chipoyera have won scholarships to study in China as part of their prizes.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The scholarships come at a very opportune time for the twins, as they have been struggling to raise money to pay for university education since last year.

Mitchell and Michaella, who represented Mashonaland Central province, were crowned Miss Twins queens while Tapiwa and Tafara Makuyana (Midlands) secured the First Princesses position with Charity and Colleen Magorimbo coming third at the pageant held on Saturday at Eastpoint in Harare.

The winning pair got a Chinese fulltime four-year scholarship sponsored by China Universities Admission Consulting Agents, $500 for personal use, $500 to start a project, T-shirts from Infinix Mobility, and free plaiting, manicure and pedicure for a year by Chiffy’s Hair and Beauty salon.

Mitchell, a former student at Gweshe High School who had never done modelling before, said the pageant came as a blessing in disguise as it fulfilled the pair’s desire to further their education.

“I am excited that finally, my dream to further my studies has been fulfilled because of this pageant. I attained nine points at A Level (Arts) and my sister got six points (Commercials).

“We were supposed to go to university, but our father could not send us because of financial constraints. The pageant was a blessing in disguise,” she said.

“I was not expecting this because it was a tough struggle from the beginning to end. It was very hard to get the resources that we needed. I am so grateful for the support we received from Pamela Nhera (a sponsor) who assisted with a lot of things. I am so happy that finally, we have made it. We have worked hard for it.”

Their father, Stanley Chipoyera extended his gratitude to the event organisers whom he said were ‘sent’ by God.

“I was shocked when results were announced. It then made sense to me when I saw their mother crying. I became bold. At first I thought it was just child’s play. My twins have always wanted to further their studies, I thank the organisers of this pageant very much. God has actually intervened through them. This is a great achievement,” he said.

Meanwhile, the pageant founder, Sarah Dhliwayo Nkala, known in showbiz circles as Sarah Dee, has called upon the corporate world to support the initiative, which is aimed at empowering the girl child.

“We had challenges in getting sponsorship since many sponsors wanted an already moving train. They never believed this pageant would be a success. Just like a new baby, growth takes stages. It doesn’t happen instantly. I am encouraging sponsors to back this initiative, which is meant to empower the girl-child and we promise to deliver,” she said.