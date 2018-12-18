Local boxers cry foul

A STORM is brewing between South African boxing promoters, Kalakoda and Gweru-born boxing trainer Felix Vengesayi, with the latter accusing the promoters of failing to fulfil their financial obligations.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Cape Town-based trainer, told NewsDay Sports that Kalakoda had created a huge rift between him and local boxers as he has failed to settle their allowances timeously.

According to Vengesayi, Kalakoda owes various amounts to local boxers, including his two boxers Tapiwa Jaravaza and Alexander Chimbinga.

“It’s rather unfair for the upcoming boxers when they participate in a boxing show, but do not get paid.

“It demotivates young boxers in the country because some of them are putting every effort to become award-winning and professional boxers and their livelihoods solely depend on the sport.

“And for them to be deprived of their benefits, it’s so demotivating and unfair.

“It is better off to know that it’s a charity show than be promised what you will not get in the end.”

Vengesayi appealed to the local authorities to intervene.

“These guys (Kalakoda) seem to be reluctant to pay my two boxers. They have been telling different stories each time we inquire about the outstanding dues.

“Perhaps it is time for the authorities to intervene and help our boxers.”

Earlier this month, Kalakoda held a boxing show at City Sports Club in Harare where WBF Champion Elvis ‘Bomber’ Moyo pulled out of the show due to disagreements over finances and accommodation.