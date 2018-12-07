Khumalo, Chinotimba kiss, make up

THE MDC Alliance leader of the House Thabitha Khumalo and Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) yesterday buried the hatchet over an incident where the Zanu PF legislator on Wednesday labelled Khumalo a prostitute in the National Assembly.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Khumalo had threatened to slap Chinotimba with a law suit over his utterances before storming out of the House in anger.

However, yesterday the acting Speaker of the National Assembly William Mutomba announced that the two had engaged over the issue and buried the hatchet. “I would like to congratulate Chinotimba and Khumalo for burying the hatchet over the Wednesday incident,” Mutomba announced.

Khumalo and Chinotimba then stood side by side, hugged and confirmed that they had amicably resolved their issue.

“Mr Speaker, we are currently observing the 16 days against gender-based violence (GBV) and by burying the hatchet, myself and Khumalo are trying to show people that we must say no to GBV in Parliament and everywhere because it is bad practice,” Chinotimba said.

In an unrelated matter, Harare East MP Tendai Biti (MDC Alliance) blasted Finance minister Mthuli Ncube for confusion in his 2019 National Budget statement where it is unclear whether the 2019 budget is $6,4 billion, $8,2 billion or $10 billion.

To worsen matters, Biti said Ncube had printed two contradictory budget blue books.

“There is confusion as to which one is the correct budget for 2019 because it is said to be $8,2 billion, but when you look at the blue book it is indicating that the budget is $10 billion, and I am requesting you Madam Speaker (acting Speaker Tatenda Mavetera) to direct the Finance minister to provide MPs with the Appropriation Bill.

“He has also published two contradictory blue books, and he should tell us which one is the appropriate blue book. He is incompetent and that is not the correct procedure because we have to appropriate what we know, but right now we do not know whether the budget is $8,2 billion or $10 billion — we are not prophets like Walter Magaya (Prophetic Healing Ministries leader),” Biti said.

Meanwhile, Parliament building which is over 100 years old is slowly falling after apart the roof of Hansard offices collapsed during yesterday’s rains, resulting in flooding.

Parliament is ISO certified. MPs have also complained of overcrowding as the National Assembly cannot take in all the 270 legislators.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week presided over a ground breaking ceremony for a new Parliament building to be constructed in Mount Hampden, which is supposed to provide relief for some of the housing challenges experienced by Parliament.