Kasukuwere trial postponed again

THE trial of former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges after allocating land to former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s sister Shuvai Gumbochuma, was yesterday moved to December 19, pending the High Court determination of his application for exception.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Kasukuwere, represented by Advocate Thembi Magwaliba, applied for a postponement of the matter before magistrate Hosea Mujaya, saying the application for review at the High Court was more urgent.

But prosecutor Zivavani Macharaga opposed the postponement, saying some of the witnesses were coming from Gwanda and it costs over $500 to bring them to court, and that Kasukuwere just wanted to delay the proceedings.

Magwaliba objected and accused Macharaga of desperation, saying he wanted the trial to proceed despite the pending High Court application.

Mujaya then postponed the matter, stating the defence had produced enough proof.

Meanwhile, former Health minister David Parirenyatwa, who is also facing criminal abuse of office charges, yesterday successfully applied for the release of his passport, stating he wanted to attend an HIV and Aids workshop in Ghana.

Parirenyatwa, who appeared before magistrate Bianca Makwande, was ordered to return the passport after a 10-day period ending December 21.