Kamambo promises bliss

ASPIRING Zifa president Felton Kamambo has pledged a more efficient, richer, transparent and successful administration if he wins the mandate to lead the national football mother body, with elections coming on Saturday.

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

In his election manifesto, Kamambo, among other things, promised to right all the wrongs done by the current Philip Chiyangwa-led board.

Kamambo and Chiyangwa are the only candidates vying for the top post, while Omega Sibanda and Gift Banda will tussle for the vice-president’s post.

Sugar Chagonda, Mlungisi Moyo, Rodrick Chamunorwa, Chamu Chiwanza, Stanley Chapeta, Philemon Machana and Brighton Malandule will fight it out for the three other slots within the executive committee.

Kamambo had initially been barred from contesting the elections, but Zifa had to reverse that after Fifa intervened.

Kamambo worked under Chiyangwa’s stewardship in the board between 2015 and February this year before he quit the executive committee, arguing that the Zifa board’s term of office had lapsed.

But Chiyangwa, Sibanda and Machana have stayed in the board since then.

The former Mhangura player alleges in his manifesto that there is lack of accountability and transparency in the current board.

“Since the last election, the current board has failed to deliver on its mandate, owing to an increasing tendency to move from collegial function of the board to a seemingly one-man-management approach, which, in the end has proved more costly. I still believe our football is in the wrong hands, and the current board cannot take us anywhere. Challenges; no revenue collection plan, lack of accountability, stripping of Zifa assets, lack of transparency, lack of corporate appeal, debt crisis, abuse of office, lack of funding in women’s football, no youth and national team policy,” part of Kamambo’s manifesto reads.

He said Zifa was no longer working as a group, and there was no respect for congress.

“Basic tenets of governance were not respected as Zifa was turned into a personal project. Zifa offices were relocated to the premises of an individual. Decisions of the board and congress were not respected or implemented. Funds of the organisation were deposited into some individuals’ accounts. The secretariat’s functions were usurped as some individuals assumed roles of members of the secretariat. The individuals who have come into football after falsifying their football credentials ensured that they destroyed their accounting culture as they would account to no one. Meetings of the board and congress were deliberately not convened in a bid to avoid accounting to the electorate.”

The presidential aspirant alleged Zifa properties had been sold to individuals connected to people within the board, with the proceeds never deposited into the association’s accounts.

He pointed to the alleged monopolising of leadership roles in the standing committees by Chiyangwa and Sibanda.

“If elected Zifa president, my administration shall strive to put together a 100-day plan whose theme shall revolve around repositioning Zifa as well as reclaiming all that Zifa lost over the years.”

He promised a forensic audit as soon as he is elected. Other deliverables he has promised the football public include the re-establishment of the FA Cup, the introduction of the Zifa Awards, channelling more funds to football development as well as construction of a building to house the association’s offices.

Under his administration, Kamambo wants to see Zifa open up more revenue streams so that it efficiently finances all its activities.

He wants to see Zifa owning, among other things, mines and farms other than relying on Fifa and Caf handouts.