Hailstorm victims send SOS

KAROI Town Council is appealing to well-wishers to assist residents who lost property in a hailstorm that wreaked havoc in the town over the weekend.

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

Council chairperson Abel Matsika told NewsDay yesterday that they held an emergency full council meeting and resolved to assist the vulnerable, among them widows and single mothers, who were left in the cold following the violent and windy rains that pounded old Chikangwe in ward 3 and destroyed about 25 houses.

“As council, we deliberated on the current crisis and resolved to assist the elderly and widows affected by the violent rains,” he said.

Matsika said Chikangwe Clinic, whose maternity wing was damaged, would be fixed as a matter of urgency.

“As much as the district civil protection unit (CPU) is leading in terms of mobilisation of resources, we are complementing their efforts,” he said.

“We are appealing to well-wishers to extend a hand to affected members of the community who are vulnerable.”

Hurungwe CPU chairperson Peacemaker Muzenda confirmed they were mobilising resources to assist the affected residents.

The Department of Social Welfare has also given each affected family a bag of maize.