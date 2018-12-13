Gwanda education officials drown

TWO Primary and Secondary Education ministry officials based in Gwanda are feared dead after their car was swept away by floods at Msisi River Bridge on Monday night, police said yesterday.

BY REX MPHISA

The two have been identified as Samkeliso Dlamini and Richard Nyandoro, stationed at the Gwanda regional office.

They were in an official vehicle on their way from Ntalale in the Gungwe, Gwanda South, when the incident occurred.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

“That is true; those two are missing. We have men on the ground, but no bodies have been found yet,” he said.

Matabeleland South Civil Protection Unit chairperson Sithandiwe Ncube warned people and motorists not to cross flooded rivers.

“We regret this incident. It is sad, but I take this opportunity to warn motorists, children who love swimming and all people to stay away from rivers during this rainy season,” she said.