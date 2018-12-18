Fisherman dies in crocodile attack

A POPULAR Madziwa fisherman was killed by a crocodile while fishing at the Eben Dam on Saturday morning.

By Simbarashe Sithole

Masauso Sango (36) of Gombora village under Chief Nyamaropa was attacked while fishing at the crocodile-infested dam.

Three other fishermen, who were present during the attack, tried to rescue him from the reptile’s jaws, but failed.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the incident and warned fishermen to desist from fishing in dangerous waters.

“I can confirm that Sango was killed by a crocodile while fishing in the crocodile-infested dam. As police, we urge people not to fish in these crocodile-infested dams as they expose their lives to danger,” Masikati said.

In a related case, a Guruve fisherman drowned in Gakwe Dam on Thursday last week.

Forget Nhemachena (35) of Nhemachena village, Guruve, drowned while casting fish nets while sitting on an inflated tractor tyre tube which then capsized.

A young girl who was doing laundry at the dam witnessed the incident and alerted other villagers, who searched for the body for two days.

“The body resurfaced and villagers retrieved it,” Masikati said.