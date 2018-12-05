FC Platinum’s D-day

FC Platinum will be looking to fire themselves into the next round of the Caf Champions League qualifiers when they host CNaPs of Madagascar in their second round preliminary tie at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

After playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Norman Mapeza’s side will be looking to be at their attacking best to suffocate the visitors.

There is no room for mistakes and Mapeza is looking for a good all-round performance both at the back and front.

“I think everybody knows the importance of this game for us as a club and after posting a positive result away in Madagascar, we need to wrap up this game tomorrow (today),”Mapeza said.

“We had two days to prepare for this game so we cannot complain. Everybody knows we had a tight schedule from the Caf Champions League and our local league, but so we are ready. After we drew with them away, I think it’s going to be an open game and we have to be cautious in our approach but we also have to be positive.”

Mapeza’s side are renowned for their defensive stealth but on this one, they will be without their pillar at the back, Kelvin Moyo who was ruled out after sustaining a knee injury.

William Stima will replace Moyo to combine with Gift Bello and Lawrence Mhlanga in defence.

“Kelvin Moyo is out. After that Sunday game it was discovered that he had a problem with his knee. He will be out for about two weeks or so and if the problem persists, he will go for surgery.

“I am not taking anything away from Kelvin because he has been our defensive pillar for a very long time, but every time we made changes to our squad, he’s that player who comes in and usually does well.”

In attack it will be interesting to see how he will set up his charges for this decisive encounter but spotlight will be on the their strikeforce whose conversion rate at the continental level has been the team’s Achilles heel.

They are yet to score more than two goals in a match in this competition.

A lot will be expected from Soccer Star of the Year favourite Rodwell Chinyengetere who has been FC Platinum’s prolific marksman this season.

But the strikeforce that will likely feature Chinyengetere, Cameroonian import Albert Eonde, Gift Mbweti and Thomas Chideu should be at their penetrative best.