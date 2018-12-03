Ex-MDC senator Msipha dies in horror crash

MDC founding member and former Senator Sibangilizwe Msipha has died.

BY SILAS NKALA

Msipha (53) died in a traffic accident early Thursday morning along N1 highway in Limpopo Province on his way to Johannesburg, South Africa. Five people, including Msipha died on the spot.

“The party has lost a giant of a man, a loyal cadre who was committed to free people of Zimbabwe from Zanu PF slavery. We blame the loss of Msipha on Zanu PF which only knows how to fix elections and not the economy forcing our brothers and sisters to cross the borders to other countries in search for food for their families,” MDC Bulawayo deputy spokesperson Edwin Ndlovu said.

“Msipha was a cross-border transporter who was trying to provide for his family. Had the Zimbabwe economy been good, Senator Msipha would be alive today working here at home or running a business here in Zimbabwe, but because of this government, our colleague is no more. We mourn with the Msipha family.”

Mourners are gathered at house number 389, 9th street Makokoba, Bulawayo.

Ndlovu said Msipha’s body will be repatriated back home on Thursday.

Msipha was the MDC senator for Makokoba from 2006 to 2008 and is survived by his wife Debra and five children. He will be buried at Bulawayo’s Lady Stanley cemetery on Saturday.