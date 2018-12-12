ED threatens to de-register NGOs

GOVERNMENT has threatened to deregister civic society organisations which it claims are dabbling in politics and are seen as hostile to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu PF party, in a throwback to the dark days of former ruler Robert Mugabe.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
Acting Labour and Social Welfare minister Kazembe Kazembe yesterday read the riot act at a Cabinet briefing, saying the State was worried with how “some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were dabbling in politics.”
“We are not at liberty to disclose the names, but we are warning them and say they must stick to their mandate,” Kazembe said.
“Should these organisations continue with this behaviour, the government will not hesitate to withdraw their registration certificates.”
Zimbabwe had a love-hate relationship with NGOs during Mugabe’s brutal 37 years in power, and he frequently de-registered them, accusing them of supporting the rival MDC party despite relying on them to distribute food aid and maintaining social services which his broke government could not afford.
In April 2007, Mugabe de-registered all NGOs and told them to submit new applications as he sought to weed out ‘hostile’ groups as the country prepared for the 2008 elections.
Five years later, he suspended 29 NGOs in Masvingo, including Care International, citing registration irregularities.
Zanu PF has previously attacked NGOs at its annual conferences too, and after the 2005 meeting recommended a crackdown on NGOs which it claimed were aligned to the MDC.
This year’s ruling party annual conference started on Monday at Umzingwane High School in Esigodini, near Bulawayo.
Mnangagwa has endured a difficult four months since winning a disputed election held on July 30, which regional and international observers noted suffered from a democracy deficit, and revealed a deep polarisation of the country.
Since then, inflation has raced into double digits while the scarcity of the United States dollar, which the country adopted in 2009 after ditching its inflation-ravaged currency, worsened, leading to shortages of basic goods and fuel.
He has also struggled to bring in new investment despite changing the controversial empowerment laws and hosting a series of conferences in Africa and abroad.
Unemployment is seen at around 90% and discontent is spreading among government workers, with doctors in public hospitals on strike for the past 10 days while teachers are marching from Mutare to Harare on foot in protest for better salaries and working conditions.
NGOs were among many local and international organisations invited to observe the July 30 elections, and their opinions were unflattering.
Zimbabwe has nearly 400 registered NGOs, according to local data.
Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa also told journalists that Cabinet had discussed the on-going industrial action by junior doctors, which has reached the 10-day mark, and authorities were pleading with medical practitioners to return to work while their grievances were being looked into.
Cabinet, according to Mutsvangwa, ruled that the strike was illegal and said doctors should “respect the sanctity of life”.
Energy minister Joram Gumbo, according to Mutsvangwa, also briefed Cabinet on the state of fuel supply in the country, which he said remained constrained.
“Cabinet noted with concern that some unscrupulous individuals were purchasing in jerry cans and reselling it at extortionate prices to the general public,” Mutsvangwa said.
Cabinet did, however, not discuss proposals by fuel dealers to sell in foreign currency as a way of alleviating shortages.
Cabinet has also approved an increase in wheat prices to $630 per tonne, up from $500 the previous season.
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said Cabinet was, however, encouraging bakers and millers to establish outgrower schemes to ensure productivity and consistency in supply.
eliasha
Thank you Kazembe Kazembe you should have also commented on a dirty article which was authored in Zimbabwe and read by Moss in the Senate in America recently all in the name of trying to soil the image of the current administration, a lot of dirty work is being carried out by these NGOs in partnership with some equally dirty political parties.
Anonymous
Comment…Today, elisha is in an overdrive mood to try to sanitise the rotten lacoste cabal/junta regime but wont succeed because stink is unbareable. Pasi ne junta and EDiots., icho
Tsurowatunga
IF THESE NGOS ARE DEREGISTERED WHERE DO YOU THINK YOUR FELLOW MORE THAN A THOUSAND COMRADES WHO ARE EMPLOYED BY THESE NGOS GO TO FIND JOBS
Sinyo
Without NGOs Zimbabwe would have been a collapsed State decades ago, HIV and AIDS would have wiped many, cholera would have taken the entire Harare population, hunger would have demolished the entire rural community Zim would have closed down. Its naive for anyone lateralone a Cabinet Minister to pretend not to know and appreciate that fact, its scandalous outright stupidity and satanic.
Janana Bikaz Bikaldo madhogodhogo
Mark of a dictator!,he wants every one to sing praises for him even when it is clear that he is messing up big time.
Youth
zi dictator
Socrates
Is Chanyiswa not the worst dictator ever seen at that age and in this democratic era. Trace his history until to date and see the traits of Mugabe and Hitler within him. If you cant identify them yourself. make it clear then i can chronicle them to you
Paidamoyo Mutsvairo
NGOs should stick to their mandate. They should not interfere with Zimbabwean politics. A number of them are being used by opposition political parties to front their agenda of unconstitutionally remove the current regime from power.
Youth
kkkkkk. zvino tatova ne a worse Mugabe. Zanu haipikiswe kuti zvadii. Majaira kutyisa vanhu imi musina zvisvinu zvamunoita. Saka munhu wese must say yes to ED where is the democracy. Zanu inonyadzisa and vanoisapota ndoanonzi matofo ekupedzisira.Muchinzi munhu anotonga kusvika afa muchingoti ehoi . izvezvi nyika irikuora asi matova ne candidate ya 2023. Zvinotonyadzisa and matyiro amunoita kuudza vanhu chokwadi imi vanhu ve Zanu anotoshamisa. Kutya kuurayiwa here?
Socrates
Its surprising to note that Youth is saying ZANU haipikiswe. Youth is not expressing the dictatorial aspects of Chanyiswa when he was busy removing mayors and presently clipping the wings of those challenging his legitimacy. If Mnangagwa is a dictator, then he is a better one as compared to the young Chanyiswa who portrays megalomaniac attitudes and dictatorial attitudes at that age and at that level. What more if he attains presidium status.
Socrates
If the so called NGOs are not sticking to their mandate and allowing to be used as conduits of the opposition politics and the West, then there is need to deregister them. It has been noted that they never acknowledge any positive developments made by the ruling party. The government should even proceed to withdraw licences of the so called private media fueling hatred politics and exploiting on this for profit maximisation.
Pakistan deregistered them and several other countries do it. Even the developed countries would not appreciate having enemies within them. Government should go ahead and deregister them.
Lewis Jones
Bad decisions of the past cannot be wished away simply by de-registering NGOs deemed to be hostile to the government. This is particularly so because such organisations are rightly observing their mandate as watch dogs for democratic processes in the country! Barring NGOS will, in the eyes of the international community, only sink EDs administration deeper into the mire of illegitimacy where it currently wallows. Another aspect to consider is the impact that such a drastic move will have on the nation’s broken economy. It’s well known that NGOs, through aid programmes and salaries, are responsible for a significant amount of forex that lands in Zimbabwe. Mugabe realised this and therefore quietly rescinded his unpopular decision that had effectively cut off this essential source of hard currency!
Lewis Jones
Bad decisions of the past cannot be wished away simply by de-registering NGOs deemed to be hostile to the government. This is particularly so because such organisations are rightly observing their mandate as watch dogs for democratic processes in the country! Barring NGOS will, in the eyes of the international community, only sink EDs administration deeper into the mire of illegitimacy where it currently wallows. Another aspect to consider is the impact that such a drastic move will have on the nation’s broken economy. It’s well known that NGOs, through aid programmes and salaries, are responsible for a significant amount of forex that lands in Zimbabwe. Mugabe realised this and therefore quietly rescinded his unpopular decision that had effectively cut off this essential source of hard currency!
ever green
Tsvaga chikonzero chaita kuti musoro uteme, ogo tsvakurudza chikonzero chaita musana ubande chete chete .Mwana akatata Nhoro kana yava nyama mupei gumbo reshure ne bandauko ndezvake kwete izvi kkkkkkk unokuvara mubhora
Skarra Mucci
There is nothing positive done by a govt which is broke unless it clearly and practically demonstrates that it is cutting back on expenses and improving production. Most taxpayers would rather have a different government, I cant speak for those who rely on Zanu pf for their livelihood. People who rely on handouts and money whose source they dont know are criminals, cooks, thieves and murderers. You can tell even from their thoughtless comments. If NGOs are banned, there won’t be any need to call for stayaways, demonstrations etc the country will be ungovernable, including the rural areas because this joke of a govt is broke. Anyone who knows arithmetic can figure that out.