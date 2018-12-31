Economy on road to recovery: Chiwenga

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said he was confident that Zimbabwe’s economy was on the mend, as government was working flat out to turn around the country’s fortunes.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

He was speaking at the 2018/19 “national thanksgiving and dedication service” in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair organised by Faith of the Nation Campaign under the theme It’s Time to Pray and Work for Unity, Peace and Prosperity.

This came as doctors have downed tools demanding salaries in foreign currency and better working conditions.

Civil servants have also threatened a national shutdown if their salary demands were not addressed in the coming weeks.

Year-on-year inflation rate for November also moved to 31,01% as prices of goods and services went up by more than 100%, and in some instances, increasing three-fold.

“Our nation is going through a difficult patch. Our children need jobs. Government is doing its best to turnaround the fortunes of our nation. We are confident that our economy is on the path to recovery. Things will start to look up in the coming months. We have many resources, all of them God-given. We are a hard-working people thanks to the discipline and work ethic. Before long, our nation will prosper,” he said.

“You die even for that which is yours. Our nation still continues to be punished for recovering that which rightfully belongs to it.”

Westerns nations, who accused former President Robert Mugabe of gross human rights violations, imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe after the violent and chaotic fast-track land reform programme in 2000.

The agrarian reform displaced about 4 000 mostly, white commercial farmers without compensation.

Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri has promised government will start compensating the white former farmers for improvements on the seized farms soon after the countrywide land audit.