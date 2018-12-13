Cops steal hamper, dump it in river

TWO disgruntled Kanyemba police officers were taken to Guruve Magistrates’ Courts yesterday for allegedly stealing a colleague’s food hamper, donated by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa before throwing it into the Zambezi River.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Constables Messias Thomas (31) and Noren Chikuku (27), appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro.

They complained against over-detention in police cells and were released immediately.

The case will proceed by way of summons.

It is the State’s case that the two allegedly broke into Sergeant Golden Gwini’s bedroom through the window and stole a food hamper, blanket and passport valued at $367 last Friday.

The officers, said to have been on guard duties during Mnangagwa’s visit to Mbire, failed to get hampers donated by the First Lady.

Gwini received his hamper and kept it in his bedroom at the police camp while the duo watched.

The two allegedly stormed his bedroom and stole the hamper.

The pair was seen by two soldiers who were in the camp, but threatened them with death if they ever revealed the alleged theft.

Gwini returned home and discovered that his belongings were missing and upon asking, he was informed by the soldiers that the accused persons had broken into his room.

In a bid to destroy evidence, the pair allegedly fled towards the Zambezi River where they dumped the stolen goods.

Gwini subsequently filed a police report, leading to the pair’s arrest. In their defence, the duo said they were assaulted by the investigating officer and the two soldiers before being over-detained.

Albert Mazhindu appeared for the State.