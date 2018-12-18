Chivaviro in US maiden tour

Award-winning gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro will hold three shows in different cities in his debut tour of the United States beginning on December 31.

Chivaviro, who has previously staged shows in Europe and the Middle East, told NewsDay Life & Style that he was excited to embark on a tour of the US, scheduled to begin on the New Year’s eve.

“We are more than excited to be touring the US for the first time. The invitation has come at a time when we have been to Europe, Middle East and also several African countries, but we have never been to the US,” he said.

“God has favoured us in a big way, especially in the last five years of our ministry.”

Chivaviro said after the Dallas show on December 31, they would perform in New York on January 6 and then back in Dallas on January 13.

“It will be a hectic festive season for us, but very exciting,” he said.

The US tour was organised by a number of Zimbabwe-aligned churches, including Harvest International Ministries.

The first event, dubbed Dallas Grand Crossover Night, will see Chivaviro sharing the stage with US-based bands, including Lovers Lane Worship Team and All Saints Worship

Team.