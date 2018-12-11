Chinese national lost four gold bars to robbers

Four men were yesterday dragged before Kwekwe magistrate Tayengwa Sangster for reportedly robbing a Chinese citizen who was transporting four bars of gold on behalf of his company.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

The quartet of Munyaradzi Gurure (36), Tatenda Chiposi (29) both from Chitungwiza, Admire Rusmas Shereni (36) of Rushinga, Mt Darwin, and Yosia Yose (35) of Shamva pleaded not guilty to the robbery charge and was remanded in custody to December 14 for trial.

Prosecutor Divine Chakombera alleged that on November 30, 2018, the four accused persons connived with three other suspects, who are still at large, to rob Jiao Guohua of gold weighing 7,681kg in Kwekwe.

Gurure, Chiposi and Yose allegedly mounted a bogus roadblock clad in police and military uniforms.

Shereni drove Guohua in a company vehicle registration number ADV3926, while the complainant was in possession of the gold destined for Harare.

When Shereni was about to approach the roadblock, he flashed twice to alert Gurure, Chiposi and Yose, who subsequently signalled him to stop.

The court heard that Shereni stopped the vehicle and purportedly complied with the orders of his co-accused.

One of the accused allegedly took a pepper spray chemical and sprayed the complainant and one of his security guards.

The accused persons allegedly snatched a bag from Guohua, which contained four bars of smelted gold.

During investigations, the police queried why Shereni was not pepper spayed during the robbery and upon interrogation he implicated the three accused persons, who then implicated the other three suspects still at large.