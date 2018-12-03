Cheetahs in tough pool at Cape Town Sevens

ZIMBABWE’S Sevens rugby side The Cheetahs will face the Springbok Sevens, Samoa and New Zealand on the opening day of the fourth edition of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday, with the Blitzboks’ clash against the All Blacks Sevens concluding what promises to be a scintillating day of action.

by SPORTS REPORTER

The Cheetahs will be looking for a better showing after a below par performance at the Dubai Sevens last week where they lost all their matches.

In their pool matches, they were pummelled by South Africa 31-0, before losing narrowly to Argentina 22-19 and Samoa 17-15.

Zimbabwe lost to Canada 35-8 in the Challenge Trophy quarterfinal and ended their campaign with a 14-10 defeat to former champions Wales in the 13th place semi-final playoff to finish last at the event, alongside their continental rivals Kenya who lost the other semi-final to Japan.

The big match to look forward to at the weekend is between the defending World Rugby Sevens Series champions South Africa who will face the reigning Rugby World Cup Sevens New Zealand.

Among the other highly anticipated clashes on Saturday will be England facing Fiji, the USA taking on Argentina in an Americas battle and Scotland and Wales looking for Celtic bragging rights.

The Pools for the Cape Town Sevens are:

A: New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe

B: USA, Argentina, Spain, Japan

C: England, Fiji, France, Kenya

D: Australia, Scotland, Canada, Wales