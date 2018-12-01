Chamisa to officiate at tree-planting ceremony

MDC president Nelson Chamisa will today lead a tree-planting campaign as part of the opposition party’s national SMART councils environment day, with 300 trees expected to be planted in Norton.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The party’s secretary for local government, Sesel Zvidzai, said the MDC has adopted December 1, which is the National Tree Planting Day, as its national smart councils environment day to motivate people across the country to plant and conserve trees.

The campaign is also meant to enlighten the nation on the importance of forests and woodland resources, and enhance household food security, Zvidzai said.

“The MDC local government strategy is enunciated through the party’s SMART PRIDES agenda, which stands for participation, reform, innovation/integrity, development/devolution, environment and services, to ensure local authorities deliver sustainable, quality service to residents in all MDC-run councils,” he said

Zvidzai said beginning this weekend and into next week, all MDC-run councils will be planting trees as well as encouraging citizens to plant a tree in their environments to ensure the protection and conservation of the environment including wetlands, forests and water bodies.