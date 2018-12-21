‘Chairman’ predicts KO of Jingo

BY HENRY MHARA

NATIONAL super bantamweight champion Tinashe “Chairman” Madziwana will for the first time defend his title tomorrow when he meets challenger Jeremiah ‘Jingo the Master’ Mhere in the main bout of the hotly anticipated boxing extravaganza at the Show Grounds in Harare. Dubbed the “Ring of Fire”, the showdown between the more experienced Madziwana and his rookie opponent headlines a tantalising 10 fights boot card. Another major highlight features a grudge match between local favourite Brandon “Boika” Dennis, who will face off with highly-rated Israel “Money Machine” Kamwamba from Malawi.

Gypsite Sports Promotions, together with Delta Force are the promoters of the fights

The main showdown is scheduled for 12 rounds but the Chairman’s camp has warned his rookie opponent that he will not last the distance.

“The chairman is very much prepared, and the kid (Mhere) will not go beyond eight rounds,” Madziwana’s coach Simon Sankulani said.

“Tinashe is eager to knock him down. The youngster will be very fast in the first three to four rounds, but from there on he will be finished. He won’t last the next four rounds. He will be tired. And those who want to watch the Chairman’s fight should come early because if they wait long thinking that it would last the distance, I’m sorry but they would be disappointed.”

“This is still the Chairman we know, the only difference being that he has added some skill, power and the stamina. He is a complete package now.”

Madziwana won the belt after knocking down Ronald Tamani in the fifth round in May. Sankulani is expecting another easy fight.

“I don’t look much at him (Mhere) because he is just a youngster growing up, he has just graduated from armature ranks going into professional . As far as I know, this is his third or fourth fight and he is going against somebody who has more than 20 fights, who is experienced enough. It’s like taking Dynamos to play against a team in Division Four. There could be a shock result there, but it’s very unlikely.”

But Mhere is not intimidated, and has promised to do much of the talking in the ring. “I have been in camp for three months preparing hard for this fight, so I’m ready. Considering the time and hard work I have put in all this, this should be an easy fight for me. They say I’m a kid but they will be shocked. I might look small in stature, but I have a big engine. I’m taking this belt, there is no other way.”

Winners are assured of handsome rewards. The last time the sponsor Gypsite Electronics and Contractors were involved as is the case now, the main winner Madziwana walked away with a brand new Toyota Hiace and

$2 000 cash. Just like the last time, the sponsor has kept the prizes as a surprise.

Bout card (6 rounds unless stated)

National super bantamweight title (12 rounds)

Tinashe “Chairman” Madziwana (Zim) v Jeremiah “Jingo the Master” Mhere

International lightweight grudge match (10 rounds)

Brandon ‘Boika’ Dennis (Zim) v Israel ‘Money Machine’ Kamwamba (Malawi)

Super featherweight (8 rounds)

Ronald Tamani v Ndodana Ncube

Female super bantamweight international

Netsai Pondai v Fortunate Chinna

Lightweight

Evans Usavihwevhu v Patson Mutengwa

Super welterweight

Future Maziya v Liberty Muwani

Super welterweight

Enock Musambudzi v Trust Zihove

Female bantamweight

Melisa Matanhire v Revai Madondo

Featherweight

Hassani Milanzi v Ian Kachepa (4 rounds)

Alfonso Zvenyika (Jr) v Anyway Katunga