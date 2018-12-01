Byo engages Australia over twinning

BULAWAYO mayor Solomon Mguni has revealed plans by the local authority to engage Australian diplomats towards a twinning arrangement with one of that country’s cities.

Mguni and other Bulawayo City Council (BCC) officials, on Thursday hosted the Australian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Bronte Moules at Town House for discussions envisaged on attracting investment to the city.

“We (with Australian ambassador) explored many areas of co-operation in health, education, cultural tourism and investments exchanges,” Mguni said.

“We suggested further engagements towards a twinning arrangement with an Australian city, Sydney, Perth or Melbourne. It is work in progress.”

This follows recent reports that Bulawayo city fathers are also pursuing a twinning arrangement with the Chinese city of Zhaoyuan.

China has emerged as the country’s major trading partner over the years following the adoption of the Look East policy.

“Of particular interest would be the establishment of an industrial park and Bulawayo Development Bank.

“Furthermore, it was anticipated that the co-operation of two cities would promote the aims and objectives of Sino-Zimbabwean Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement,” recent council minutes on the twinning arrangement with the Chinese city, read.

Bulawayo currently has a twinning arrangement with Aberdeen in Scotland, Durban and Polokwane in South Africa and Katima Mulilo of Namibia.

Bulawayo’s once busy industrial area now resembles a ghost town after several companies closed shop, or relocated as a result of the never-ending economic crisis.

A number of premises have since been turned into churches.

Bulawayo was once termed the industrial hub of the country.